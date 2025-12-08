SOL Global Announces Share Consolidation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("" or the "") announces that a majority vote by its Board of Directors has resolved to complete a share consolidation (the "") of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "") on the basis of ten (10) Pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (each, a ""). The Company currently has 229,997,433 Pre-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the completion of the Consolidation, it is anticipated the Company will have outstanding approximately 22,999,743 Post-Consolidation Common Shares.

The record date for the Consolidation has been set as January 14, 2026, with trading of the Post-Consolidation Common Shares expected to begin on or about January 14, 2026, subject to receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). The Company's name and trading symbol will not be changed in conjunction with the Consolidation.

The Consolidation was approved at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on February 21, 2025. Improving conditions in the digital asset markets, including increased activity within the Solana ecosystem, have prompted the Company to take this initiative to support long-term shareholder value. The Company's strategic focus on Solana aligns with recent developments in the blockchain ecosystem and infrastructure upgrades, including the upcoming Alpenglow consensus protocol, which are expected to enhance Solana's scalability and transaction settlement speed, reinforcing the Company's investment strategy.

In connection with the Consolidation, all outstanding stock options, deferred share units (" DSUs ") and performance share units (" PSUs ") of the Company will be proportionately adjusted or reduced in accordance with their terms and the applicable plan documents so that their economic value is not increased or decreased as a result of the Consolidation.

Letters of transmittal will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company who hold their Pre-Consolidation Common Shares via physical share certificate with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates.

Following the Consolidation, the Post-Consolidation Common Shares will have a new CUSIP number and a new ISIN number. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the next whole Post-Consolidation Common Share, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

