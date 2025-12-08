Oportun To Present At Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference.

Oportun's Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Dorian Hare, will present and participate in investor meetings at the conference. The presentation will begin at 4:00 pm ET on December 10th and can be accessed live at this link.

A link to the presentation webcast will also be accessible in the“IR calendar” section of Oportun's Investor Relations website under“News & Events” at . A replay will be available for an additional 90 days via the same link following the conference.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $21.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.

