Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Escape To Thailand

Goa Nightclub Fire

Panaji/New Delhi- Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Goa nightclub wanted in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives at the facility, have fled to Thailand, prompting police to seek the help of Interpol to trace them, officials said here on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Goa Police, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, where the blaze killed people, mostly staff and five tourists, late Saturday night, fled to Phuket at 5:30 AM on December 7 in an IndiGo Airlines plane, just hours after the incident.

The owners' escape was discovered after a massive manhunt was launched following the filing of an FIR, and during the probe, it was found from the immigration records that the duo took flight IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket, Thailand, at 5:30 AM on Sunday, December 7, just hours after the incident took place around midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities have now sought the help of Interpol to trace and arrest the promoters.

A senior official said that this swift exit by Luthras shows their“intent to avoid the police investigation.”

The official said soon after an FIR was filed, police moved swiftly and dispatched a team to Delhi to conduct raids on the addresses of the two accused.

“Since they were not available, a notice under appropriate sections of law was pasted on the gate of their house,” the official said, adding that by December 7, a Look Out Circular was issued against both the accused by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) at the request of the Goa Police.