2025-12-08 03:13:37
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:44 AM EST - OR Royalties Inc.: Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. Under the terms of the NCIB Program, OR Royalties may acquire up to 9,399,294 of its common shares from time to time in accordance with the normal course issuer bid procedures of the TSX. OR Royalties Inc. shares T are trading up $0.23 at $47.19.

