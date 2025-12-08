Electronic Draw Begins For 6,000 Military Service Conscripts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 8 (Petra) – An electronic draw was held on Monday at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to choose 6,000 young men born in 2007 for military service next year. They will be divided into three groups of 2,000 conscripts each.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat said the draw by a specialized technical committee used a precise and rigorous statistical algorithm after comprehensive information security checks to ensure fair distribution among the Kingdom's governorates and protect the data of conscripts.The mechanism for notifying those selected to perform military service is through the National Service platform gov), Sanad application, and SMS messages, he said, urging young men born in 2007 to review the platform and read instructions and schedules.Smeirat assured that the data of those selected for national service is protected both electronically and in hard copy, and will be sent to the Armed Forces after the technical committee, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army, and the Civil Status and Passports Department, signs the minutes of the meeting.Minister of Government Communication and Official Spokesperson for the Government Mohammad Momani said the draw is in compliance with the directives of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to conduct a transparent and fair selection process using computerized systems, without exceptions.Momani said the National Service and Reserve Service Law has run all its constitutional stages and has been published in the Official Gazette, and the legal instructions for implementation have been issued.The program aims to strengthen national identity and discipline and prepare more conscious young people capable of protecting national achievements and contributing to national development, he added.On exemptions, Momani pointed out that the program does not exclude anyone who meets conscription requirements. However, the law specifies clear exemption cases, namely, being the only child of one parent, or deemed medically unfit by medical committees.Colonel Ziad Khawaldeh, Head of the National Service and Reserve Service Division of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, gave a representation on upcoming recruitment and enlistment phases, including dates and procedures for each batch.Khawaldeh explained that medical tests for the first batch will be December 17 to 23, 2025, at four medical centers distributed across the three regions: Prince Rashid Military Hospital in Irbid for the Northern Region, the Military Recruitment Center in Khaw for the Central Region, Prince Hashem Hospital in Aqaba for the Aqaba and Ma'an Governorates, and Prince Ali Hospital in Karak for the Karak and Tafila Governorates.He said procedures will be conducted at the military recruitment center in Khaw from January 11 to 22, 2026. Those assigned will report to training centers on January 31 via military transport buses, with the first training course starting on the morning of February 1, 2026.He said the training facilities are equipped with a medical center, a CCCP surveillance camera system, and a 24/7 control room. Recruits will also be able to contact their families regularly via the military training center's telephones and in emergencies. Personal mobile phones will not be permitted inside the training camps.A Royal Medical Services card will be issued, covering the primary beneficiary for the duration of service, Khawaldeh said.He concluded that recruits will be permitted to leave after the first four weeks of service, and then they can leave for 48 hours at the end of each week, returning to the center on Saturday evening.The electronic draw and signing meeting minutes was attended by the Ministers of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Interior, and Government Communication, as well as the Head of the National Cybersecurity Center.