Versamet Royalties Graduates To The Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSXV: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to have its common shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The common shares of the Company will begin trading on the TSX effective at the market open on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Dan O'Flaherty, CEO of the Company, commented, "Graduation to the TSX represents another milestone for Versamet, demonstrating the meaningful progress the Company has made since its inception in 2022. This listing enhances our visibility, improves trading liquidity, and broadens our access to the investor community as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

In conjunction with the graduation to the TSX, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV after market close on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, and will no longer trade on the TSXV as of the commencement of trading on the TSX. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the TSX listing, and there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VMET".

For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.

General inquiries:

Craig Rollins, General Counsel

Email: ...

Telephone: 778-945-3948

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the timing and completion of the TSX listing and the TSXV delisting; improved trading liquidity and broadened access to the investor community; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, exploration potential, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, as well as our expectations with respect to such matters.







