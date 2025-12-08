MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ADNOC Yas in Schools Announces Winners of the First-Ever Formula Ethara GP Challenge During Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Weekend-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />

Top 20 students were invited to compete at Yas Marina Circuit during the ADGP weekendFinalists built and raced their own Formula Ethara cars at the Yas in Schools Experience Centre.Top three students stood on the official Abu Dhabi Grand Prix podium and recognised by senior officials from ADNOC and Ethara.

Abu Dhabi, December 2025: ADNOC Yas in Schools successfully concluded the first-ever Formula Ethara GP Challenge, celebrating creativity and innovation of young students from across the UAE during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Following a strong response to the competition, the top 20 aspiring designers and engineers were invited to the Yas in Schools Experience Centre to take part in the live finals. During the event, students built, tested, and raced their own Formula Ethara cars, applying their design, and problem-solving skills in a real motorsport environment. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />

After an action-packed day at the Yas in Schools Experience Centre, the top three performers progressed to the final stage of the competition and were honored on the official Formula 1 podium at Yas Marina Circuit by senior ADNOC and Ethara officials.

The winner was Borja Sanz with Adam Sears and Dhanvasri Vallinavagam finishing in second and third place. As well as winning the competition, Borja also won tickets to watch Sunday's season-finale.

The Formula Ethara GP Challenge continues the commitment of ADNOC Yas in Schools to inspire the next generation of engineers, designers, and innovators in the UAE by giving students hands-on experiences connected to the world of motorsport.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.