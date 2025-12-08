Hemato-Oncology Trials: AOP Health Presents New Results At Top Congress ASH

ROP-ET and BESREMI PASS

One of the clinical studies, ROP-ET, examined the use of ropeginterferon alfa-2b in people with essential thrombocythemia (ET), a disease in which the body produces too many platelets. The trial, a prospective, multicenter, single-arm phase III study, investigated the safety and efficacy of ropeginterferon alfa-2b in ET patients unable to receive available cytoreductive therapies1.

The other investigation, the BESREMi-PASS study, looked at how the medicine performs in everyday clinical practice among people with polycythemia vera (PV). PV is a rare cancer of the blood-building stem cells in the bone marrow resulting in a chronic increase of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

Solutions for unmet medical need

Both studies provide new insights into how ropeginterferon alfa-2b may help people living with these chronic blood cancers.

Martin Steinhart, CEO of AOP Health, concludes:“AOP Health was founded to address unmet patient needs in rare indications. Our continued investment in research and development is a testament to that commitment, resulting in new findings that we are now proud to share with the scientific community at ASH.”

About Ropeginterferon alfa-2b

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is the first interferon approved for polycythemia vera, a myelo­proliferative neoplasm (MPN), indicated in the European Union as monotherapy in adults for treatment of polycythaemia vera without symptomatic enlarged spleen.

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is a long-acting, mono-pegylated proline interferon (ATC L03AB15). It is administered once every 2 weeks initially, or up to every 4 weeks after stabilization of blood values. It is designed to be self-administered subcutaneously with a pre-filled pen.

About AOP Health

AOP Health is a global enterprise group with roots in Austria, where the headquarters of AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH ("AOP Health") is located. Since 1996, the AOP Health Group has been dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs, particularly in the fields of rare diseases and intensive care medicine. The group has established itself internationally as a pioneer in integrated therapy solutions and operates worldwide through subsidiaries, representations, and a strong network of partners. With the claim "Needs. Science. Trust." the AOP Health Group emphasizes its commitment to research and development, as well as the importance of building relationships with physicians and patient advocacy groups to ensure that the needs of these stakeholders are reflected in all aspects of the company's actions. (aop-health)

1 Kiladjian JJ, Marin FF, Al-Ali HK, et al. ROP-ET: a prospective phase III trial investigating the efficacy and safety of ropeginterferon alfa-2b in essential thrombocythemia patients with limited treatment options. Annals of Hematology. 2024 Mar 4:1-2.

