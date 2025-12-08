Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application For Admission Announcement


2025-12-08 04:09:06
Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement
08-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET

APPLICANT NAME:

CONNECTING EXCELLENCE GROUP PLC

(“COMPANY” or“GROUP”)

APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:

Atlas House

31 King Street

Leeds, LS1 2HL

Tel: 0113 416 6840

DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):

Director:

Scott Philip Ellam (Chief Executive Officer)

Proposed Directors on Admission

Angus John Gladish (Chief Financial Officer)

Samuel (“Sam”) Joseph Roberts (Non-Executive Chairman)
Vijay Selvam (Non-Executive Director)

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Industrials

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

The Company was incorporated in May 2025 as a holding company for its key operating subsidiary, Spencer Riley Limited. Its mission is to connect human capital to digital capital by establishing itself at the first Bitcoin-powered international executive recruitment company. The members of the Board believe that this will be one of the first traditional operating businesses to grow as a direct result of a public Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The Group's flagship company, Spencer Riley, established in 2014, is an international executive recruitment company headquartered in Leeds, UK. Initially focused on the UK market, it has evolved into a global player, excelling in placing high-calibre professionals who drive industry advancement. Spencer Riley is recognised for its integrity, tenacity, and people-focused, relationship-driven approach and has sector expertise across a range of industries, including engineering, logistics, life sciences, environmental services, facilities management, B2B services, professional services, and business advisory, among others.

Spencer Riley has been profitable every year for the last 9 years and, in the year ended 30 June 2025, achieved revenue of ~£1.5 million with a ~£700,000 gross profit and a ~£175,000 operating profit.

The Group currently holds 9.27 Bitcoin and will adopt a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

AlbR Capital Limited

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

[TBC] Ordinary Shares of £0.000001

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

TBC

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Shareholder

Pre-Admission

Post Admission

Scott Ellam

100%

Approx. 29%

Adam Back

-

Approx. 11%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

11 December 2025

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

25 November 2025

