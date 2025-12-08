Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement

|
The Company was incorporated in May 2025 as a holding company for its key operating subsidiary, Spencer Riley Limited. Its mission is to connect human capital to digital capital by establishing itself at the first Bitcoin-powered international executive recruitment company. The members of the Board believe that this will be one of the first traditional operating businesses to grow as a direct result of a public Bitcoin treasury strategy.
The Group's flagship company, Spencer Riley, established in 2014, is an international executive recruitment company headquartered in Leeds, UK. Initially focused on the UK market, it has evolved into a global player, excelling in placing high-calibre professionals who drive industry advancement. Spencer Riley is recognised for its integrity, tenacity, and people-focused, relationship-driven approach and has sector expertise across a range of industries, including engineering, logistics, life sciences, environmental services, facilities management, B2B services, professional services, and business advisory, among others.
Spencer Riley has been profitable every year for the last 9 years and, in the year ended 30 June 2025, achieved revenue of ~£1.5 million with a ~£700,000 gross profit and a ~£175,000 operating profit.
The Group currently holds 9.27 Bitcoin and will adopt a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.
