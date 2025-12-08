Humanoid Global Provides Portfolio Overview

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES –

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. Humanoid Global” or the“ Company”) ( CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF

Humanoid Global has executed on its mandate to build a diversified portfolio across the full humanoid and embodied AI value chain, investing across enablers, hardware systems, and software intelligence. Supported by its technical advisory committee, the Company has completed investments at stages ranging from early development to later-stage commercial platforms. Below is a comprehensive overview of Humanoid Global's portfolio companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector.

“Humanoid technology is evolving beyond individual machines; it is becoming an interconnected ecosystem of platforms, intelligence, and real-world applications,” said Ahad Armin, Technical Advisor of Humanoid Global.“Across our portfolio, each company contributes a critical capability, from autonomous perception and embodied movement to safety, real-time insight, and scalable deployment. Together, these technologies form the foundation for the next generation of humanoid systems capable of operating safely, intuitively, and reliably in dynamic human environments. Our strategic focus is to accelerate the convergence of these innovations into a unified, human-centric robotics landscape, one where humanoids can support industries, empower workers, and enhance the way people live and interact with intelligent systems.

Cartwheel Robotics Inc. Cartwheel Robotics”)

Cartwheel Robotics is advancing human-like robotic systems that combine utility with adaptive, companion-oriented behavior. Its platform integrates emotional intelligence and embodied learning to support practical and interactive applications. For more information regarding Cartwheel Robotics please see the Company's press release dated June 13, 2025, and October 16, 2025.

RideScan Ltd. RideScan”)

RideScan develops an AI-driven platform that enhances the reliability, safety, and performance of autonomous and robotic systems by monitoring and predicting component-level issues before they impact operations. For more information regarding RideScan please see the Company's press release dated September 8, 2025, and October 7, 2025.

Agility Robotics, Inc. Agility Robotics”)

Agility Robotics develops Digit, one of the first commercially deployed humanoid robots built for logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing environments. The company focuses on real-world autonomy and scalable deployment across industrial settings. For more information regarding Agility Robotics please see the Company's press release dated September 16, 2025, September 17, 2025, and November 27, 2025.

U.S. Private Humanoid Developer (“ Humanoid Developer”)

Humanoid Developer has raised over US $1 billion to develop a general-purpose humanoid robot designed to perform repetitive and physically demanding tasks in 3PL, retail, and manufacturing operations. Its platform is engineered for modularity, safety, and high-volume commercial deployment.

Formic Technologies, Inc. Formic”)

Formic provides robots-as-a-service automation solutions, offering complete deployment, integration, and maintenance under a monthly service model. Its approach reduces upfront capital requirements for industrial automation. For more information regarding Formic please see the Company's press release dated October 21, 2025.

HOWTOROBOT HOLDING INC. HowToRobot”)

HowToRobot operates a global automation marketplace that helps companies identify, source, and implement robotic solutions for their operations. Its platform streamlines the adoption of automation across diverse industries. For more information regarding HowToRobot please see the Company's press release dated November 4, 2025.

“Humanoid Global's portfolio reflects our view that humanoid and embodied AI technologies will scale across an entire value chain rather than through any single category,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global.“By supporting companies developing core hardware, enabling systems, and software intelligence, we are building exposure to the full breadth of this transformation. Each of our portfolio companies contributes a critical capability, and together they position us to participate in the long-term evolution of real-world robotics.”

-##-

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:



For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

...

...

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the Company's investment and growth strategies; anticipated synergies or operational benefits across Humanoid Global's portfolio; and the Company's future plans, objectives, or performance.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“intend,”“estimate,”“potential,”“plan,” or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including (without limitation) general economic conditions, market volatility, the Company's ability to identify and complete future investments, regulatory developments, the availability of financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on .

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release