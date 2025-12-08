Christian Faith Publishing Announces 2025 International Impact Book Award For Stanley Slaczka's The Structure Of Perseverance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Huntingdon, PA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian Faith Publishing is pleased to announce that Stanley Slaczka, an accredited and award-winning American author known for his powerful storytelling and grounded approach to personal development, has been recognized by the 2025 International Impact Book Awards. His book, The Structure of Perseverance, earned top honors in the education and academic category, and Slaczka was also named a Finalist Author of The Year, marking another milestone in his growing literary career.







The International Impact Book Awards highlights authors who create meaningful contributions to literature and society. It attracts submissions from across the world and celebrates works that spark dialogue, expand understanding, or offer tools that support real world change. Slaczka's recognition underscores the relevance of his message and the resonance his writing has developed among readers seeking clarity and direction in their lives.

Building on this recognition, Slaczka was also named a Finalist for“Author of the Year,” a designation given to authors whose recent publications demonstrate clear thematic focus and consistent engagement with their subject matter. The recognition reflects the continued interest in Slaczka's work and the perspectives he brings from his background and lived experiences.

A Book for People Who Feel Left Behind

The Structure of Perseverance is centered on a simple but often overlooked truth – many people have the capability to succeed but lack a framework to understand their environment, confront challenges, and move forward with purpose. Slaczka, who comes from the enlisted ranks of the US army, wrote the book with readers in mind who may feel they do not have good education but still have the capacity to grow intellectually, emotionally, and strategically.

Through structured guidance, the book helps readers break down their surroundings, examine the obstacles that are in front of them, and rebuild their personal footing so they can navigate life with more control. Rather than focus on abstract concepts, Slaczka provides a practical, experience-based guide that helps individuals build confidence and decision-making skills, and understand how perseverance can be developed through consistent, thoughtful action.

“This book exists because I have spent a lifetime watching people struggle with challenges that could be overcome with the right tools,” Slaczka notes in his book description.“If there is one enormous problem in this country, it is that people are not educated on the Structure of Perseverance. Within this book lie the tools that help us face obstacles. It brings me joy that we can begin solving these problems with this framework.”

A Voice Shaped by Service and Lived Experience

Slaczka's writing draws from years of observation, personal discipline, and structured problem solving. A former US Army service member, he channels those experiences into books that emphasize resilience and actionable guidance. His catalog combines straightforward language with practical frameworks intended to help readers understand the environment and approach challenges with greater confidence.

Over the years, he has earned multiple literary recognitions, establishing himself as an emerging voice in the personal development niche. The award for The Structure of Perseverance continues this trajectory, reinforcing the book's impact and Slaczka's commitment to helping readers navigate adversity.

A Framework that Speaks to Modern Challenges

The Structure of Perseverance continues to draw attention because it speaks directly to individuals seeking clarity and structure as they navigate personal or professional challenges. It provides a grounded, practical approach – one built around understanding one's environment, identifying external and internal barriers, and developing habits that support long term resilience.

Readers have described the framework as accessible and validating, particularly for those who may feel overlooked due to unconventional life paths.

As Slaczka celebrates this milestone, he continues to build a body of work focused on resilience, clarity, and personal agency. Readers, educators, and individuals interested in exploring The Structure of Perseverance or incorporating its framework into personal or academic programs can learn more at .

The book is available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Goodreads.

About Stanley Slaczka

Stanley Slaczka is an award-winning American author and former US Army service member whose writing blends structure, clarity, and practical insight. Raised in Wilkins Township near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and shaped by years of military service beginning in 1990 as an armored tank crew member, Slaczka developed a disciplined, observation-driven approach to understanding challenges. His books center on accessible frameworks that help readers strengthen confidence, navigate obstacles, and build a more deliberate sense of personal perseverance. Through his growing body of work, Slaczka continues to explore how structured thinking can support real-world growth and self-determination.







