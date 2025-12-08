WFP Warns Hunger Levels Rising At Alarming Pace In Afghanistan

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Dec 8 (IANS) The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that hunger levels in Afghanistan are increasing at an alarming rate as the winter season is approaching.

In a statement, the WFP stated that malnutrition among children and women could reach levels "not seen in recent years," Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

WFP Executive Director Carl Skau said the agency has been forced to reduce food assistance from 10 million people to two million due to funding shortages. He warned that many children could face life-threatening conditions and possibly die due to malnutrition and exposure during the winter months.

The agency's statement comes as the United Nations previously said that around 3.5 million children in Afghanistan aged below five years suffer from acute malnutrition.

Humanitarian workers have said that Afghanistan remains one of the world's most food-insecure nations, with drought, economic collapse and restrictions on aid further deteriorating the situation.

Aid groups have requested donors to resume funding, emphasising that reduced support could push vulnerable people deeper into hunger.

Earlier in November, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the risk of measles outbreak in Afghanistan is growing and urged families to vaccinate children aged below five years.

In a statement, the WHO urged parents to ensure that all children aged below five years are vaccinated against measles at health centres in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The agency called vaccination the most effective way to stop the spread of measles, which has already caused several deaths among children in Afghanistan in recent months.

WHO noted that malnutrition and limited access to healthcare have further deteriorated the outbreak, leaving many children vulnerable to diseases like measles.

Earlier in September, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that World Food Programme (WFP) officials have warned that Afghanistan is facing a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in 2025 and more than 4.7 million women and children require urgent treatment for malnutrition, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

He said, "Our colleagues at the World Food Programme warn that the country is facing a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in 2025. WFP pointed out that this year has seen the highest spike in acute malnutrition ever recorded, with more than 4.7 million women and children in need of urgent treatment."