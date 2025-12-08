16 Indigo Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport

File photo

Srinagar- Air traffic at Srinagar International Airport faced continued disruptions early Monday morning after multiple IndiGo flights were cancelled, officials said.

An airport official said that out of the total 64 scheduled flight movements (32 arrivals and 32 departures), Indigo had 36 movements planned for the day.

However, 16 Indigo flights (8 arrivals and 8 departures) were cancelled due to operational reasons until 8 am on Monday, the official said, as per news agency KNC.

No cancellations were reported from any other airline, and no Indigo flight delays were recorded till the filing of this report.