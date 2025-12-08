Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Leave One Dead, Five Wounded

2025-12-08 03:07:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is according to Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Late in the evening, Russians targeted Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities of Kryvyi Rih with FPV drones. In Hrushivka, a 51-year-old man sustained severe injuries. Doctors fought to save his life, but he did not survive,” the statement reads.

In the area, a farm enterprise, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A mobile home caught fire.

In Mezhyritska community of Pavlohrad district, the enemy struck with a UAV. Four people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. The condition of a 41-year-old woman is reported as critical.

The attack caused one house to catch fire, and two more were damaged. A farm building and a vehicle were also damaged.

Using artillery and FPV drones, the Russians struck the district centers of Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities in Nikopol district. A 13-year-old girl was injured. Two five-story buildings, an arts school, and a car were damaged.

Read also: Russian forces launch 615 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over past day, injuries reported

In Dnipro, the enemy targeted an administrative building with a drone, which also affected three apartment buildings and a vehicle.

According to the Joint Forces Command, eight enemy UAVs were downed over Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 7, Russian forces carried out over 30 attacks across three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, with no casualties reported.

