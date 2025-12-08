403
Trump Claims Zelenskyy Has Not Reviewed Peace Blueprint
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed frustration Sunday over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's apparent failure to review the latest peace proposal designed to terminate the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Speaking to reporters upon arriving at the Kennedy Center, Trump revealed ongoing discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leadership, including Zelenskyy, regarding the diplomatic framework.
Russia has accepted the proposal's terms, Trump indicated, but raised doubts about Ukrainian reception. He claimed Zelenskyy's advisers embrace the plan while the president himself has not examined the document.
The comments surfaced hours after Zelenskyy described productive conversations with American officials following their consultations with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida.
The Ukrainian leader detailed a telephone exchange with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and unofficial adviser Jared Kushner, joined by senior Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov. The discussion centered on Washington's peace blueprint for ending hostilities.
Zelenskyy said the parties examined numerous dimensions and critical elements that could achieve closure to the war that has raged for more than three and a half years. He now anticipates a comprehensive face-to-face briefing from Umerov and Hnatov on the negotiations.
On Tuesday, Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Moscow for direct negotiations with Putin on the proposed framework. Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov characterized the discussions as productive, valuable, and enlightening.
