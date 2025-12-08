403
Kremlin Welcomes Trump’s Revised US National Security Strategy
(MENAFN) The recently updated US National Security Strategy (NSS), issued under President Donald Trump’s administration, largely aligns with Russia’s perspective, according to the Kremlin.
The 33-page White House document, published on Thursday, emphasizes Washington’s intent to “negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine” and to “mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states.”
Additionally, it outlines the objective of “ending the perception, and preventing the reality, of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a journalist in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Trump’s policies are “profoundly different from previous administrations.” He noted that the NSS update “largely corresponds with our vision.”
Peskov further explained that the document “includes statements against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and maintaining good relations,” which mirrors the stance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The spokesman emphasized that the new NSS provides hope for “constructive work toward a peaceful resolution for Ukraine.”
He cautioned, however, that elements of the American “deep state” might try to obstruct Trump’s strategy, meaning Russia will “carefully monitor the implementation” of the plan.
Russia has also commended Trump for reestablishing direct communication channels that were disrupted under former President Joe Biden and for facilitating peace discussions with Ukraine.
