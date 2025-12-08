403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Set to Dispatch Emergency Energy Supplies to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni committed Sunday to dispatching critical power generation equipment to Ukraine during a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as diplomatic momentum builds toward potential negotiations with Russia.
The emergency assistance announcement precedes Zelenskyy's imminent multi-city European tour to London, Brussels, and Rome for high-stakes consultations with Western leaders on the peace framework with Moscow, according to Meloni's office.
Meloni conveyed steadfast support for Ukraine following the most recent wave of Russian strikes targeting civilian areas and infrastructure, her office confirmed in an official statement.
Italian corporations will ship power generators to Ukraine within weeks to reinforce the country's devastated energy grid and support the civilian population enduring infrastructure attacks.
The Italian leader also endorsed ongoing diplomatic initiatives and praised Washington's dedication to facilitating a durable and equitable resolution to the conflict.
Ukraine's demonstrated willingness to engage in sincere negotiations remains essential to achieving progress, the statement emphasized, while expressing optimism that Moscow would display comparable receptiveness to dialogue.
Zelenskyy posted on social media platform X that he held a highly productive discussion with Meloni, thanking her for prioritizing diplomatic solutions and infrastructure support.
Substantial work remains to guarantee Russia genuinely commits to ending hostilities, he noted, adding that Italy firmly backs authentic security guarantees and measures preventing future conflict resurgence.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Saturday plans to travel to London for trilateral discussions with Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to evaluate Ukraine's military position and accelerate peace negotiations facilitated by US mediation.
The emergency assistance announcement precedes Zelenskyy's imminent multi-city European tour to London, Brussels, and Rome for high-stakes consultations with Western leaders on the peace framework with Moscow, according to Meloni's office.
Meloni conveyed steadfast support for Ukraine following the most recent wave of Russian strikes targeting civilian areas and infrastructure, her office confirmed in an official statement.
Italian corporations will ship power generators to Ukraine within weeks to reinforce the country's devastated energy grid and support the civilian population enduring infrastructure attacks.
The Italian leader also endorsed ongoing diplomatic initiatives and praised Washington's dedication to facilitating a durable and equitable resolution to the conflict.
Ukraine's demonstrated willingness to engage in sincere negotiations remains essential to achieving progress, the statement emphasized, while expressing optimism that Moscow would display comparable receptiveness to dialogue.
Zelenskyy posted on social media platform X that he held a highly productive discussion with Meloni, thanking her for prioritizing diplomatic solutions and infrastructure support.
Substantial work remains to guarantee Russia genuinely commits to ending hostilities, he noted, adding that Italy firmly backs authentic security guarantees and measures preventing future conflict resurgence.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Saturday plans to travel to London for trilateral discussions with Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to evaluate Ukraine's military position and accelerate peace negotiations facilitated by US mediation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment