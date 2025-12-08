403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Benin President Declares Control Over Benin After Coup Attempt
(MENAFN) Patrice Talon declared complete control over Benin on Sunday after thwarting a military coup attempt that threatened to topple the West African nation's democratic government.
Speaking through a state broadcaster, Talon outlined how a faction of rogue soldiers launched an insurrection targeting the country's republican institutions in a bid to dismantle the established democratic system. The mutinous troops sought to destabilize the nation through an armed challenge to constitutional authority.
As commander-in-chief, Talon implemented emergency security protocols to neutralize the threat and restore order across Benin. He commended military personnel who maintained their allegiance to the republic and resisted the insurrection, while warning that perpetrators would face severe consequences.
Earlier Sunday, the rebel soldiers announced through the broadcaster that they had ousted Talon and installed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri as head of a newly established transitional military council for national reconstruction.
Interior Minister Alassane Seidou quickly contradicted the claims during a televised address, confirming that security forces had successfully defeated the small band of insurgents. He encouraged Beninese citizens to resume normal daily routines.
According to local outlet 24 Heures Au Benin, defense and security personnel are actively pursuing Tigri, who remains at large.
This destabilization attempt emerges weeks after Guinea-Bissau experienced its own military takeover in late November, where Gen. Horta Inta-A seized power and assumed the transitional presidency.
Speaking through a state broadcaster, Talon outlined how a faction of rogue soldiers launched an insurrection targeting the country's republican institutions in a bid to dismantle the established democratic system. The mutinous troops sought to destabilize the nation through an armed challenge to constitutional authority.
As commander-in-chief, Talon implemented emergency security protocols to neutralize the threat and restore order across Benin. He commended military personnel who maintained their allegiance to the republic and resisted the insurrection, while warning that perpetrators would face severe consequences.
Earlier Sunday, the rebel soldiers announced through the broadcaster that they had ousted Talon and installed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri as head of a newly established transitional military council for national reconstruction.
Interior Minister Alassane Seidou quickly contradicted the claims during a televised address, confirming that security forces had successfully defeated the small band of insurgents. He encouraged Beninese citizens to resume normal daily routines.
According to local outlet 24 Heures Au Benin, defense and security personnel are actively pursuing Tigri, who remains at large.
This destabilization attempt emerges weeks after Guinea-Bissau experienced its own military takeover in late November, where Gen. Horta Inta-A seized power and assumed the transitional presidency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment