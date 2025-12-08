403
Zelensky meets European leaders in London amid US peace push
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet European leaders in London on Monday as Kyiv navigates ongoing US-led efforts to finalize a peace deal with Russia. The discussions at Downing Street will include UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. European allies are seeking to ensure that any agreement deters future Russian aggression while preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty.
The high-level talks follow three days of negotiations in Florida, where Zelensky’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, pushed for revisions to a White House draft peace plan that many critics say favors Moscow. US President Donald Trump publicly criticized Zelensky on Sunday for not yet reviewing the proposal, describing the plan as largely acceptable to Russia but questioning Kyiv’s stance. Zelensky said he would be briefed on the negotiations in London or Brussels, noting that “some issues can only be discussed in person,” and described prior discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as “constructive, though not easy.”
The London talks will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine, including discussions of a “Multinational Force Ukraine,” a coalition led by the UK and France designed to offer defense support. European states including Germany, Italy, and Poland have pledged aid but remain cautious about deploying troops on Ukrainian soil, which the Kremlin has warned could escalate the conflict.
Negotiations also remain tense over territorial concessions. The US-backed plan proposes Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of the east that Russia has tried to seize, in exchange for Russian withdrawals elsewhere and a ceasefire. Additional sticking points include control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which is under Russian control. Early drafts suggested splitting the plant’s energy output between Ukraine and Russia.
Despite battlefield losses and economic pressure, the Kremlin has shown little willingness to compromise on key demands, including blocking any future NATO membership for Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin reiterated his intent to continue fighting until full control of Donetsk and Luhansk is secured. Meanwhile, the Kremlin welcomed the updated US National Security Strategy, seeing alignment with its own priorities on Europe-Russia relations.
Monday’s London meeting represents Europe’s effort to play a substantive role in shaping the peace process and ensuring Ukraine retains long-term security guarantees, even as US-led talks continue.
