Qatar Drag Race Championship Wraps Up Action-Packed Third Round

Doha, Qatar: After intense contests and nail-biting final races, the curtain fell on the third round of the Qatar Drag Racing Championship, held at the Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) drag strip.

The round witnessed record numbers of participants from Qatar, the Gulf, and the region with six new champions being crowned, reshuffling the standings with two rounds remaining in the season.

The contest is being held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

In the Index 10.00 class, after winning the opening two rounds, competitor Ahmed Hassan missed the podium this time, as Ali Youssef Rabia clinched the round's title. Ahmed Al-Emadi secured second place, marking his third podium of the championship, while Khalaf Al-Saad finished third.

In Index 9.00, after taking second place in the previous two rounds, Mohammed Khawari succeeded in winning this round by defeating Mohammed Al-Thuwaini in the final, while Mohammed Idris took third place.

The Index 8.50 (Cars) category also saw a new champion, with Hamdan Al-Kaabi taking first place, followed by Adel Ghanem in second for the second consecutive round, while Rakan Ali Al-Ajmi finished third.

In the three car classes competing over the eighth-mile distance, two of them produced new champions. Batti Al-Ali claimed his first title in Index 4.80, defeating Mohammed Al-Faraih, who finished runner-up for the second consecutive round. Nasser Ghanem secured third place - his first podium this season.The Super Street category also crowned a new champion: Mohammed Ali Haji, who, in his debut appearance, reached the final and defeated the winner of the past two rounds, Rashid Al-Bloushi, who settled for second. Khalid Al-Kandari finished third, earning his first podium this season.

Only the Index 4.50 class saw a repeat winner, as Ibrahim Abbas Ibrahim claimed his second title following his victory in the previous round. Ibrahim won the final against Rashid Al-Bloushi, who placed second, while Jaber Al-Maghribi, last round's runner-up, finished third.

The largest single-category turnout of the round came in the Index 8.50 (Motorcycles) class, which registered 36 competitors. The podium welcomed three new names: Hussain Ashkanani took the win, Khalifa Al-Shrooqi finished second, and Youssef Al-Duraish came in third.

In Street Bike, Ahmed Karam secured his second title, following his victory in the opening round. He met Mohammed Al-Salem - runner-up of the previous round - in the final, with Al-Salem repeating his second-place finish. Dawood Al-Sharshani managed to claim third place in his first appearance in this class after missing the opening two rounds.

QRC Director General Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, crowned the top three winners in each category amid strong spectator attendance. The series now enters a two-month break before returning with its final two rounds at the end of February 2026.