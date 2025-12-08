Shura Council, Algerian National Assembly Hold Discussions, Sign Mou

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: An official talks session was held yesterday between the Shura Council and the People's National Assembly of the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, focusing on bilateral relations between the two sides, particularly in the parliamentary domain, and exploring ways to strengthen them and advance mechanisms for cooperation.

The Qatari side was chaired by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, while the Algerian side was chaired by President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria H E Ibrahim Boughali, who is visiting Qatar.

At the outset of the session, Al Ghanim clarified that the visit of the President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria manifests the depth of brotherly relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Algeria, as bilateral relations have been growing at all levels.

For his part, Ibrahim Boughali expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality in the State of Qatar, noting the longstanding ties between the two sisterly nations, along with the persistent collaboration in a variety of fields.

Boughali lauded the clear development breakthroughs the State of Qatar has achieved, expressing his appreciation for the progress the nation has been witnessing on the political, economic, and sports stages. He pointed out that the Qatari experiences are a role model that can be leveraged in the region.

During the session, both sides explored a variety of subjects pertaining to reinforcing parliamentary cooperation and underscored the importance of coordinating the two legislatures' positions both in regional and international forums, sharing expertise, and stepping up reciprocal visits in pursuit of achieving the aspirations of the two nations and brotherly peoples.

Thereafter, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to shore up cooperation and coordination between the two legislatures, in addition to advancing the pathways for exchanging expertise and parliamentary visits.