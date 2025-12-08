403
Japan, China trade accusations over fighter jet encounters
(MENAFN) Japan and China exchanged sharply differing versions of a recent series of aerial encounters, with Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi on Sunday calling on Beijing to “prevent recurrence of radar lock on Japanese jets” as reported by general sources.
Earlier that day, Japanese officials claimed that Chinese fighter jets had activated their fire-control radar against Japanese F-15s in two separate incidents over international waters. According to statements from Japan’s defense leadership, both encounters took place on Saturday in the skies southeast of Okinawa.
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that J-15 jets launched from China’s aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, had intermittently locked onto two Japanese aircraft during the separate engagements. He labeled the action “dangerous,” saying Tokyo had lodged a “strong protest” and urged Beijing to avoid any repeated occurrences. He noted that no aircraft were harmed and no personnel were injured.
China, however, presented a contrasting account. A spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army Navy, Wang Xuemeng, said the Liaoning carrier group was conducting routine fighter training east of the Miyako Strait. According to Chinese statements, Japanese aircraft “repeatedly approached the PLA Navy’s training sea and airspace and made harassment, seriously interfering with China’s normal training activities and posing a severe threat to flight safety.”
Wang added, “We firmly demand that Japan immediately cease its slander and smearing, and strictly restrain its frontline operations. The PLA Navy will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard its own security and legitimate rights and interests.”
