Azerbaijan Strengthens Economic Diversification And Trade Facilitation Through New Customs Reforms

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan continues to advance its agenda of economic diversification, export expansion, and customs modernization, Presidential Aide and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, said at the“Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to Movsumov, diversification remains one of the most important challenges facing the national economy, yet the progress achieved in recent years is already visible.

“Between 2021 and 2024, the non-oil sector grew by an average of 6.7 percent annually, raising its share in the economy to 68 percent. Over the past six years, non-oil exports have nearly doubled, reflecting the country's strengthened competitiveness. At the same time, thanks to public–private partnership mechanisms and ongoing reforms, the private sector's share in the economy has reached 81.4 percent,” he said.

Movsumov highlighted that Azerbaijan has signed free trade agreements with ten countries as part of efforts to expand economic integration and create broader export opportunities.

“The removal of tariffs, along with the simplification and digitalization of customs procedures, accelerates export operations, reduces costs, and increases the competitiveness of the processing and non-oil sectors. These measures also help attract transit cargo and enhance the use of regional transport corridors in both the Europe–Asia and North–South directions. As a result, Azerbaijan is strengthening its role not only as an exporting nation but also as a transit-logistics hub and regional trade gateway,” he noted.

The presidential aide also emphasized the new“Trusted Partner” concept signed by President Ilham Aliyev, describing it as a significant step toward improving customs–business cooperation and aligning the country's foreign economic activity with modern international trade supply chain requirements.

“The concept aims to improve governance, facilitate trade, protect the interests of business entities, increase revenue opportunities, and modernize customs services. It introduces more flexible export mechanisms, supports the promotion of the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand on global trading platforms, and positions national carriers as reliable partners for international companies,” Movsumov said.

He added that the model applies to economic operators that fully comply with regulatory requirements and take advantage of state-granted opportunities.

“This initiative strengthens business confidence and encourages the development of self-assessment systems. As part of the concept, trusted partners will be allowed to pay customs fees in installments, benefit from tailored support programs, receive professional training, and participate in awareness-raising activities. Its implementation will enhance the competitiveness of Azerbaijani businesses, expand export potential, and further consolidate Azerbaijan's reputation as a reliable partner in the global supply chain,” he stressed.