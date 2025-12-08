403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Polish Foreign Minister Condemns Musk’s EU Post
(MENAFN) Poland’s foreign minister issued forceful criticism of Elon Musk on Saturday after the X platform owner wrote that the EU ought to be dissolved — a statement that swiftly won approval from former Russian president and current Security Council Vice Chair Dmitry Medvedev, who replied simply: “Exactly.”
Radoslaw Sikorski rebuked the interaction as “reckless and dangerous,” cautioning that rhetoric weakening the EU ultimately serves powers antagonistic to Europe.
He added on X, “As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty,” asserting that such discourse empowers “Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe.”
Sikorski’s comments followed the announcement by the European Commission of a €120 million ($140 million) sanction against Musk for breaches of the Digital Services Act (DSA) — the inaugural enforcement action under the bloc’s updated digital platform regulations.
Officials pointed to a lack of transparency regarding the platform’s “blue X” designation, shortcomings in its advertising database, and limited accessibility for academic investigators.
The minister’s intervention highlighted escalating worries in Warsaw that adversarial forces, especially Russia, are leveraging anti-EU narratives to fracture European unity.
His stance echoed broader remarks from Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier the same day, emphasizing the necessity of robust transatlantic cooperation amid intensifying global pressures.
Tusk urged that Europe and the United States bolster their strategic relationship, contending that democratic partnerships must remain steadfast against outside efforts to divide them.
In this context, Sikorski portrayed the Musk–Medvedev exchange as a stark illustration of how incendiary language can — whether knowingly or inadvertently — dovetail with the aims of those intent on destabilizing Europe.
Radoslaw Sikorski rebuked the interaction as “reckless and dangerous,” cautioning that rhetoric weakening the EU ultimately serves powers antagonistic to Europe.
He added on X, “As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty,” asserting that such discourse empowers “Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe.”
Sikorski’s comments followed the announcement by the European Commission of a €120 million ($140 million) sanction against Musk for breaches of the Digital Services Act (DSA) — the inaugural enforcement action under the bloc’s updated digital platform regulations.
Officials pointed to a lack of transparency regarding the platform’s “blue X” designation, shortcomings in its advertising database, and limited accessibility for academic investigators.
The minister’s intervention highlighted escalating worries in Warsaw that adversarial forces, especially Russia, are leveraging anti-EU narratives to fracture European unity.
His stance echoed broader remarks from Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier the same day, emphasizing the necessity of robust transatlantic cooperation amid intensifying global pressures.
Tusk urged that Europe and the United States bolster their strategic relationship, contending that democratic partnerships must remain steadfast against outside efforts to divide them.
In this context, Sikorski portrayed the Musk–Medvedev exchange as a stark illustration of how incendiary language can — whether knowingly or inadvertently — dovetail with the aims of those intent on destabilizing Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment