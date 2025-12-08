Goa Nightclub Fire: Absconding Birch Restaurant Owner Saurabh Luthra Issues First Statement After Tragedy

MENAFN - Live Mint) A fire tragedy took place Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub of Goa in the early hours of Sunday which claimed 25 lives. As per latest update in the investigation, fifth accused in the case has been arrested. Absconding owner of Birch restaurant Saurabh Luthra issued first statement after the tragedy.

“The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”



State police in Delhi arrested employee of Goa nightclub.

According to Hindustan Times report, all victims of the fire have been identified by the state government, including 5 tourists and 20 staff members. The tourists who died in the deadly fire were from Delhi and Karnataka.

Goa Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the club owner Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra linked to the fire case. Goa government on Sunday issued an order suspending“Dr Shamila Monteiro, Director of Fisheries and the then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, Saligao.”

Directorate of Vigilance in its order dated 7 December said,“It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Dr. Shamila Monteiro shall be the Department of Personnel, Secretariat, Porvorim, Goa and the said Dr. Shamila Monteiro, shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the previous permission of the Competent Authority.”