University Of Waterloo Unveils New Executive AI-CTO Leadership Program

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 6, 2025 2:56 am - WatSPEED launches a six-month online AI-CTO program by University of Waterloo faculty to help senior tech leaders drive enterprise AI strategy, with enrolment supported by upGrad.

The University of Waterloo's executive education platform, WatSPEED, has announced the launch of its new Chief Technology and AI Officer (AI-CTO) program-an immersive six-month live online executive learning experience designed for senior technology leaders who aim to drive measurable business value through artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies across the enterprise.

Designed and delivered by the University of Waterloo's renowned faculty in collaboration with global industry experts, the program blends advanced technical education in AI with business strategy, financial decision-making, organizational transformation and responsible technology governance. Enrolment services and learner support will be managed by upGrad, a global education company offering programs ranging from short-term certifications to doctoral degrees, under Waterloo's academic oversight.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer an experimental concept confined to innovation labs-it is now deeply embedded across enterprise operations globally,” said Myleeta AgaWilliams, CEO, International Consumer Business, upGrad.“Organizations increasingly need technology leaders who can unite deep technical expertise with strong business leadership. This partnership with the University of Waterloo is designed to help technologists transition from problem solvers into enterprise-level influencers who can deliver sustained strategic value.”

“As complexity continues to rise across modern digital ecosystems, tomorrow's CTOs must balance engineering excellence with executive communication, financial stewardship and enterprise-wide influence,” said Aaron Pereira, Executive Director, WatSPEED.“This program showcases Waterloo's globally recognized expertise in AI, systems engineering and innovation, while delivering it to a worldwide audience of experienced professionals.”

Shaping enterprise-ready AI leaders

The AI-CTO program is built for senior technology executives-including CTOs, CIOs, CDOs, CAIOs and their core leadership teams-who want to advance from operational leadership into strategic, board-level leadership roles. Over a structured span of 25 weeks, participants engage in a progressive learning journey that integrates business leadership, emerging technologies, strategic execution and applied enterprise decision-making.

The program begins by building commercial, financial and strategic fluency, enabling participants to connect technology investments directly with business growth, return on investment, revenue performance and long-term organizational objectives. Learners then develop hands-on expertise in modern enterprise platforms such as cloud computing, MLOps, FinOps, cybersecurity integration and ethical AI deployment frameworks. The curriculum further equips leaders to navigate large-scale enterprise transformation initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, digital restructuring and cross-functional stakeholder management.

In the final phase of the learning journey, participants take part in advanced simulation-based exercises that replicate real-world executive pressures, enabling rapid strategic decision-making, crisis management and leadership communication under high-stakes conditions. Graduates receive a University of Waterloo certificate along with multiple executive-ready deliverables, including a 90-day CTO strategy roadmap, AI investment blueprint, digital transformation playbooks and board-level communication frameworks.

“Our learners earn a globally respected certificate backed by Waterloo's academic rigour, research depth and innovation leadership,” said Jean-Paul Mouton, Associate Director, Strategic Partnerships and Global Growth, WatSPEED.“Our objective is to bring Waterloo's innovation-driven approach to senior technology leaders across the world and enable them to lead transformation with confidence.”

Jaitali Dedhia, AVP, University Partnerships, upGrad, added,“This collaboration reflects how higher education institutions and industry organizations can jointly build leaders for the AI-driven future. The AI-CTO program enables senior executives worldwide to translate AI from promise into scalable, governable and consistent business success.”

What uniquely differentiates the AI-CTO program is its hands-on and application-first learning model. The curriculum integrates boardroom simulations, leadership laboratories, enterprise decision scenarios and live strategy workshops led by experienced practitioners. This ensures that participants do not merely understand AI technologies in theory but develop the leadership capability required to scale, govern and commercialize them responsibly at the enterprise level.

About WatSPEED

WatSPEED is the professional and executive education platform of the University of Waterloo, delivering future-focused, technology-driven and business-oriented learning programs for professionals and organizations worldwide.

About upGrad

Founded in 2015, upGrad is a global skilling and education company delivering online and hybrid learning programs to millions of learners worldwide through partnerships with leading universities and industry organizations.

Source: University of Waterloo

upGrad: