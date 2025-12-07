Jaishankar At UNESCO Meet: India Committed To Global Cultural Heritage

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday underscored India's longstanding commitment to protecting global cultural traditions as he addressed the inaugural session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in New Delhi.

Jaishankar said it was "fitting" that the committee had convened in a country with a deep civilisational legacy across diverse cultural forms. "It is fitting that you are assembled in India, which has so much to contribute to the world in regard to such heritage," he said. He noted that India, as a founding member of UNESCO, had "actively advanced UNESCO's objectives of promoting global peace and understanding through deeper cooperation in education, science and culture."

Nurturing Inheritance for Future Generations

Emphasising the importance of heritage in shaping collective human progress, he added, "In each of these domains, humankind has benefited from the legacy of its forebears. As we forge ahead in the shared quest for progress and prosperity, it is essential that we nurture this inheritance, build on it and pass it on to future generations."

India's Support for UNESCO's Mission

Jaishankar highlighted UNESCO's central role in global heritage preservation and stressed that India had long recognised and supported this mission. "UNESCO's role in heritage preservation is particularly important and one that has long been recognised by India. We have contributed to its endeavours while drawing strength from its best practices," he said.

Focus on Intangible Heritage

Pointing to the breadth of India's cultural engagement, the minister recalled that India is home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites and has undertaken several conservation and preservation initiatives abroad. He underlined that intangible cultural heritage--ranging from languages and rituals to music, craftsmanship and performing arts--deserves equal attention. "A key dimension of that engagement is preservation of intangible heritage," he said. "In doing so, we acknowledge that traditions, languages, rituals, music, craftsmanship, festivals and performing arts are invaluable aspects of human inheritance. In many ways, they are the most democratic expression of culture owned by all, guarded by many and enriched by each generation."

"Our ambassador to UNESCO has spoken about our commitment to the 2003 Convention on Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage," he said

Celebrating India's Cultural Milestones

Highlighting India's contributions to the UNESCO Representative List, he said the country was celebrating its cultural practitioners whose traditions form the backbone of India's civilisational continuity. "With multiple elements from the representative list, we are celebrating our weavers, storytellers, healers, dancers and artisans whose lives are the actual repositories of human continuity," he said.

Jaishankar described recent global recognitions as significant milestones. "The addition of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natya Shastra to the UNESCO Memory of the World International Register is truly notable," he said.

He also pointed to India's culinary heritage, which has gained wider attention, noting the inclusion of Lucknow in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. "Lucknow has recently joined Hyderabad as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, which has also been widely appreciated in this country," he said.

Emphasising the broader impact of UNESCO recognitions, Jaishankar added, "Each recognition of intangible heritage has ripples well beyond the immediate decision," indicating how such acknowledgements strengthen cultural identity, boost community pride and enhance international awareness of diverse traditions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)