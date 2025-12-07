403
Kuwait Celebrates The International Civil Aviation Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday celebrated the International Civil Aviation Day, manifesting the State of Kuwait's adherence to overhauling the sector.
The DGCA Acting Director General, Duaij Alotaibi, in a statement to KUNA affirmed that the local celebration of the international occasion also mirrored the keenness to stay abreast of global development in the civil aviation industry.
Kuwait, with backing of the sagacious leadership, achieved over the past years great progress in developing the civil aviation infrastructure in harmony with international security and safety criteria.
He alluded to strategies aimed at increasing the sector's contribution to the national economy.
The DGCA will continue to support programs and policies of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Alotaibi said.
Kuwait has been a member in ICAO since 1960.
The UN-affiliated organization was established in April 1948. The Montreal-headquartered ICAO is tasked with evolving air navigation regulations and techniques, ensuring the sector's safety and development. (end)
