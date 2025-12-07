403
Arab League Strongly Condemns Deadly Air Strikes In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Sunday condemned in strong terms "the ugly crimes" perpetrated against civilians in the city of Kologi in the Sudanese State of Kordofan and called for punishing the culprits.
The Arab organization, in a statement, said the drone attacks, two days ago, left 80 civilians dead -- mostly women, children and workers at teaching institutions.
Such "brutal massacres" have been recurring and targeting civilians in Sudan, it said, adding that "these grave breaches are tantamount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."
It called for halt of the unprecedented violence and restoring peace to the country "through a solid political path." (end)
