Emirates Falcons Int. Cup Concludes In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The first Emirates Falcons International Cup concluded Sunday, with the crowning of the winners of the tournament, which Kuwait hosted from December 4 with the participation of 200 falconers and 270 falcons, under the supervision of the UAE and International Falconry Federations. Winners were honoured by Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, UAE Minister of Sports and Vice President of the UAE National Olympic Committee Dr. Ahmed Al-Falasi, and Secretary-General of the UAE and International Federations for Falconry and Falcon Racing Rashed bin Markhan.
In his speech at the closing ceremony held at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, Minister Al-Mutairi said that Kuwait's hosting of the inaugural edition of the championship reflects the deep-rooted and longstanding relations between Kuwait and the UAE.
He stressed that these historic ties grow stronger day by day under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his brother UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, may God protect them.
The organizing of the championship in Kuwait represents a clear example of the closeness and integration between the two countries, whether in terms of organization, participation, or the strong public attendance, Al-Mutairi added. He congratulated the winners in the various categories, praising their distinguished performances that enriched the competition. He also extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Secretary-General Rashed bin Markhan, the members of both federations, the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait and embassy staff, as well as all participants, working teams, and national cadres who contributed to the success of the championship. Furthermore, Al-Mutairi commended the role of state institutions, the private sector, and civil society organizations for their cooperation, which greatly contributed to presenting the championship in a way that reflects the standing of Kuwait and the UAE.
For his part, Minister Al-Falasi said in a similar speech that there is great closeness between the UAE and Kuwait, noting that such events reinforce the depth of relations and the values of Gulf brotherhood between the two countries.
He expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his continuous support of various sports, especially heritage sports that reflect the history of Gulf nations and the Gulf identity.
Regarding the winners, Ahmed Abdullah won first place in the championship's final round, followed by Abdulaziz Al-Shehab in second place and Abdulrahman Al-Ajmi in third place.
In the Pure Gyr"" category, Abdulrahman Al-Ajmi came first. In the Qarmousha category" Anas Allam won first. In the Gyr-Taba'a "category, Mohammad Falah won first place.
Additionally, in the Farm-Bred Peregrine "Hurr" category, Abdulrahman Al-Ajmi claimed first place. In the Farm-Bred "Shaheen" category, Abdulaziz Al-Shehab secured both first and second place." The launch of the first Emirates Falcons International Cup from Kuwait comes as a notable initiative by the UAE, represented by its Falconry Federation, in a step that carries sincere messages of brotherhood and deep loyalty, reflecting the longstanding historical relations between the two brotherly countries and their people. (end) mym
