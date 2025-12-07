403
GCC Chief Condemns Iranian Anti-Gulf States Statements
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed on Sunday the GCC states' denunciation and condemnation of statements made by Iranian officials against the GCC states.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi pointed out that these Iranian statements infringe upon the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the rights of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding its three islands (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa) which are occupied by Iran, and the sovereignty of the Durra oil field, which is jointly owned by the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
"These statements contained fallacies, false claims, and unacceptable allegations that contradict the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and good neighborliness-which Iran violated through its aggression against the sovereignty and independence of the State of Qatar," the GCC chief stated.
Furthermore, Al-Budaiwi noted that these statements contradict the GCC states' continuous efforts to enhance and develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran at all levels.
"The GCC states have consistently reaffirmed the importance of adhering to the foundations and principles enshrined in the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law, including the principles of good neighborliness, respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and refraining from the use or threat of force," he said.
Al-Budaiwi added that the GCC states have always demonstrated good will towards Iran.
He stressed the GCC backing to Iran's security and stability to preserve the interests of the Iranian people and spares the region the repercussions of tension and escalation.
"This commitment was underlined during the joint meetings between the GCC Foreign Ministers and the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi," he pointed out.
"The Council member states have also underscored the significance of continuing bilateral communication between the GCC and the Islamic Republic of Iran to enhance shared interests and maintain regional security and stability."
Moreover, the GCC chief affirmed the Gulf states' commitment to peace, coexistence, and pursuing dialogue and diplomatic solutions in international relations.
He called on Iran to cease spreading false claims that undermine trust and hinder communication and understanding, at a time when the countries of the region need rapprochement and cooperation to safeguard their interests and achieve their peoples' aspirations for security, stability, growth, and prosperity. (end)
