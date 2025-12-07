403
Nazaha Receives Omani Delegation Visiting To Examine Kuwait Anti-Corruption Strategy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) on Sunday received a delegation of Oman's State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority, currently on a visit to the country to examine Kuwait's strategy to enhance integrity and combat corruption.
Nazaha said in a statement that the visit aims to benefit from the State of Kuwait's experience in fighting corruption through studying the laws and regulations of the authority.
The delegation was briefed about Nazaha's tasks with the competent authorities in the realm of combating corruption and mechanisms of financial revelations. (end)
