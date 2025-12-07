Abu Dhabi Boosts Drive For 120,000 New Jobs, Dh228b GDP Lift

Abu Dhabi has sharpened its global economic ambitions with a high-impact diplomatic and investment push into India and Singapore - a move designed to accelerate the growth of three strategic innovation clusters projected to inject Dh228 billion into the emirate's GDP by 2045.

The clusters, spanning smart mobility, food and water security, and next-generation healthcare, are also expected to create more than 120,000 jobs and attract Dh200 billion in new investments. With those stakes in mind, Abu Dhabi's leadership spent the past week forging deeper collaborations with two of Asia's most dynamic economies, laying the groundwork for partnerships that will feed directly into the emirate's long-term diversification plans.

The high-level delegation, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), concluded visits to Singapore and Mumbai with a series of agreements aimed at driving cooperation in advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, AI, digital infrastructure, logistics, fintech and financial services. Across both cities, the delegation held more than 140 bilateral meetings with sovereign funds, venture investors, family offices, asset-management firms, listed corporations and high-net-worth business groups - all with the objective of pulling global capital, expertise and innovation into Abu Dhabi's evolving economic landscape.

ADDED Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi said the mission reflects the emirate's“Falcon Economy” vision and its determination to strengthen ties with top global partners while creating abundant opportunities for talent, investors and emerging enterprises. He noted that Singapore's investments in Abu Dhabi rose by 25 per cent in 2024, while the number of Indian companies operating in the emirate surged 31 per cent - trends that signal rising confidence among two of Asia's biggest economic players.

Through agreements signed on the trip - including five MoUs with Indian partners - Abu Dhabi is seeking to accelerate joint activity in startups, family businesses, logistics, manufacturing and trade facilitation. The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Customs also staged business forums across both countries to present the emirate's expanding opportunities.

One of the marquee events was the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Mumbai, where Indian corporates, investors and founders explored potential collaborations in high-growth sectors such as healthcare, biopharma, agritech, food and water security, media and entertainment, gaming and sports. UAE Ambassador to India Dr Abdulnasser Alshaali told the gathering that the UAE–India relationship is“entering one of its most dynamic chapters,” supported by initiatives such as the UAE–India Start-up Series - now the largest start-up platform of its kind in India, attracting more than 10,000 founders across fintech, deep-tech, health-tech, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Five winning Indian startups will be selected next year to scale globally from the UAE, supported by incubation, mentorship, market access and trade facilitation. The initiative reflects a broader effort by Abu Dhabi to position itself as a global launchpad for innovation-led companies.

The mission also provided a platform for Indian and Singaporean businesses to explore partnerships within Abu Dhabi's three strategic clusters: the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industries (SAVI), AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA) and Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM).

These clusters sit at the heart of the emirate's economic-diversification strategy - and the data behind them explains why the outreach to Asia is so vital. Collectively, SAVI, AGWA and HELM are expected to contribute Dh228 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP, generate more than 120,000 jobs and attract more than Dh200 billion in investment by 2045. Their combined impact on industries such as autonomous mobility, sustainable food production, biotechnology, medical research and advanced materials is set to redefine Abu Dhabi's economic trajectory over the next two decades.

Indian and Singaporean firms - spanning startups, family businesses, conglomerates and investment houses - expressed interest in joining these sector-specific clusters, drawn by the emirate's regulatory clarity, enabling infrastructure and global market access. Discussions centred on joint R&D, manufacturing localisation, startup acceleration, and supply-chain integration across the Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The timing of Abu Dhabi's outreach could not be more strategic. As global capital shifts toward stable, innovation-driven economies, Abu Dhabi is emerging as one of the world's most attractive destinations for scale-ups and investment. The emirate's rapidly maturing startup ecosystem, its focus on high-growth technology industries, and its deepening partnerships with India and Singapore give it a competitive edge in shaping the industries of the future.