Gaza Talks At 'Critical Moment', Ceasefire Not Complete, Qatar's Prime Minister Says

Negotiations to consolidate the U.S.-backed truce in Gaza have reached a“critical” stage, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Saturday.

"We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire. A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces - (until) there is stability back in Gaza, people can go in and out - which is not the case today."

Al-Thani, whose country has played a key mediating role, said efforts were ongoing to advance the next phase of the truce, emphasising the need for unrestricted movement of civilians in Gaza.

Although violence has eased since the truce took effect on October 10, it has not completely stopped.

According to Palestinian health officials, Israeli fire killed seven people in Beit Lahiya, Jabalia, and Zeitoun in northern Gaza on Saturday, including a 70-year-old woman who died in a drone strike.

Talks on international security force

Negotiations also continue over the next steps of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the two-year conflict in Gaza. On Thursday, an Israeli delegation met mediators in Cairo to discuss the return of the final hostage held in Gaza, which would complete the initial phase of Trump's proposal.

Since the truce began, Hamas has released all 20 surviving hostages and returned 27 bodies in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Israel said this week it would open the Rafah Crossing for exit through Egypt soon, and that it would allow entry through Rafah into Gaza once the last remaining deceased hostage was returned.

Trump's plan envisions an interim technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, overseen by an international“board of peace” and supported by a multinational security force, though negotiations over its composition and mandate have proven difficult.

While fighting has lessened, Israel continues to target what it describes as Hamas infrastructure. Both sides have accused each other of breaching the truce.

The Israeli military said its forces, positioned behind the so-called“yellow line” of withdrawal established under the ceasefire, opened fire on militants who crossed the line in two separate incidents, killing three. The military said it was unaware of any drone strike.