Philippines Tightens Rules For Fireworks Industry Ahead Of Christmas, New Year's Eve

Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) has announced stricter monitoring of the pyrotechnic industry ahead of the holiday season, warning manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to comply with safety protocols or face penalties.

In the Philippines, fireworks and other pyrotechnic products are widely used to celebrate New Year's Eve. However, improper handling can lead to serious injuries or fatalities, prompting Dole to take proactive measures.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

On November 28, Labour Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma signed Labor Advisory No. 18, Series of 2025, reminding pyrotechnic establishments to follow occupational safety requirements under Republic Act No. 11058, also known as the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Laguesma said pyrotechnic work demands strict compliance with safety procedures, noting that lapses in handling explosive materials could lead to serious or fatal incidents.

Inquirer reported that Dole's advisory emphasises full compliance with Department Order NO. 124, Series of 2014, which sets out mandatory safety systems for pyrotechnic establishments. These include:



Manufacturing factories producing fireworks

Warehouses storing pyrotechnic materials Retail shops selling firecrackers

The regulations require trained safety and health personnel, adherence to occupational safety and health standards, and workplace policies addressing major risks in pyrotechnic operations. Workers are also expected to participate in safety trainings and support health and safety initiatives within their workplaces.

To enforce these rules, DOLE regional offices and Labor Laws Compliance Officers will actively monitor pyrotechnic establishments. Regional units have been instructed to coordinate with the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and local governments to identify unsafe operations.

Regional directors must submit reports on compliance to the Bureau of Working Conditions by January 15, 2026, ensuring that safety measures are properly implemented across the industry.