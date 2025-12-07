Philippines: 13,000 Families Affected By Tropical Depression Wilma

More than 13,000 Filipino families have been affected by the combined effects of the shear line, the northeast monsoon (locally known as amihan), and Tropical Depression Wilma, according to the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its report on Sunday (December 7), the NDRRMC said 13,470 families - or 35,401 individuals - across six regions, 14 provinces and 34 cities and municipalities have been affected by the weather systems. Fortunately, no casualties or damage to infrastructure have been reported yet.

While no airports have been affected, disruptions continue in seaports across several regions, Philstar reported.

The NDRRMC said 118 seaports were affected, leaving 8, 447 passengers stranded as well as 2,688 rolling cargoes. The agency also noted that 98 vessels as well as 24 motorbancas were stranded.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,719 individuals were preemptively evacuated from MIMAROPA, Region 7, Region 8, CARAGA and the Negros Island Region. Authorities also documented eight flooded areas across Region 5, Region 8 and CARAGA, while seven road sections were affected but not yet reported impassable.

The estimated cost of assistance provided to affected families has so far reached Php76,472, according to the agency.