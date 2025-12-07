Indigo Restores 95% Of Flights After Week Of Cancellations

IndiGo issued a statement on Saturday, after nearly a week of widespread flight cancellations. In its statement, the airline said it had operated“a little above 700 flights connecting 113 destinations" for Friday, December 5.

IndiGo explained the disruption, saying,“the main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement.”

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

The airline added that on Saturday it was“on its way to operate over 1,500 flights by end of day.” IndiGo assured passengers that more than 95 per cent of its network connectivity had already been restored, with operations now covering 135 of its 138 destinations.

“While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers,” the statement said.

The airline concluded by thanking its partners and government agencies“for their constant support and guidance,” and extended its gratitude to customers and staff for their patience and cooperation through these tough times.

During the first week of December, India's largest airline left tens of thousands of passengers stranded as it cancelled thousands of flights, causing chaos at airports, distress among travellers, and fatigue among frontline staff.

The airline attributed this to a variety of factors including tech glitches, new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations, airport traffic and others. After the IndiGo crisis, India's Director General of Civil Aviation rolled back the new FDTL norms which mandate training for roster planners, quarterly fatigue reports from airlines, and address stricter night flying rules.

The Federation of Indian Pilots said IndiGo was not able to make timely roster adjustments and plan its schedule properly ahead of a November 1 implementation date.

IndiGo has been directed to clear refunds by December 7, and a show-cause notice has been issued to the airline, with India's aviation watchdog demanding an explanation in 24 hours after the issuance of the notice.