'True Spirit Of Zayed's Sons': Sheikh Mohammed Thanks Volunteers For Packing Food Boxes For Gaza

Following a call made by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum last month, volunteers turned out in large numbers to pack food boxes for families in Gaza.

This is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship under the Gallant Knight 3 operation, which aims to deliver 10 million meals to Palestine.

Sheikh Mohammed took to X on Sunday to express his appreciation for the volunteers. He said that when Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives announced the project and put the call out for volunteers, they needed around 2,000 people to show up, but instead, over 20,000 volunteers registered in the campaign within a week.

"This is the people of the UAE, and this is the true spirit of Zayed's sons," said the UAE Vice President. He noted that this campaign and the enthusiastic turnout show the love that the people of the UAE have for the Palestinian people.

"Thank you to everyone," he said, adding that the UAE would "remain a supporter and backer of the Palestinian cause and the brotherly Palestinian people."

Sheikh Mohammed also shared a video showing the scenes at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City on Sunday. Volunteers worked quickly with smiles on their faces, in a satisfyingly efficient manner, to pack food in the boxes.

Watch the video here: