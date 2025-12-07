Dubai Police Arrest Leader Of Notorious Cross-Border Gang In Global Operation

Dubai Police arrested Marko Dordevic, gang leader of the most notorious cross-border criminal gang, known as the Vračarci clan, also called the Witchcrafters.

The international operation to dismantle the gang, called "Haris," was carried out in coordination with Europol and in cooperation with the Serbian Ministry of the Interior and the Spanish National Police.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

Dubai Police said that the arrest was part of its ongoing work to combat organised crime and terrorism. It was carried out in full coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Dubai Public Prosecution, and in line with all approved legal procedures. The arrest followed a Red Notice through the Interpol office at the Ministry of Interior.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Serbian authorities led investigations into violent clashes between the Kavač and Škaljari clans in the Balkans. Since 2014, these conflicts have resulted in a series of murders, arson attacks, and explosions that have caused around sixty deaths across several countries. During the investigation of a murder committed on October 16, 2025, in central Belgrade, the Serbian authorities identified the mastermind as Marko Dordevic, the leader of the Vračarci clan linked to the Kavač group. He was internationally wanted under a Red Notice and was residing in Dubai.

Based on this information, Dubai Police began international cooperation procedures in accordance with the approved legal frameworks. This led to the arrest of the main suspect, Marko Dordevic, marking a crucial step toward the success of the international operation and the dismantling of the gang's leadership structure.

The name“Haris” was chosen as a symbol of the high level of coordination between all participating agencies. The operation targeted the Vračarci gang, also known as the Witchcrafters, which operates in Serbia, Spain, and other countries.

In Serbia, the authorities arrested ten gang members, carried out 22 raids in several areas, including Belgrade and Šabac, and seized encrypted phones, luxury vehicles, and watches, along with cash estimated at nearly 300,000 euros.

In Spain, two suspects were arrested during operations in Valencia and Barcelona with the support of the Spanish National Police. In the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai, the gang leader (Marko Dordevic) was arrested in coordination with Europol, Eurojust, and the Serbian authorities. The UAE also prepared all necessary evidence to complete international judicial cooperation procedures.

Reports issued by Europol and the Serbian and Spanish authorities highlighted that the Dubai Police played a decisive role in completing the joint operation. Their contribution included information exchange, investigative support, and the execution of arrest procedures in accordance with the highest professional standards.

Participating agencies also praised the technical readiness and operational efficiency of Dubai Police, reflecting the UAE's position as a key partner in international efforts to combat organised crime and terrorism.

The UAE continues to strengthen its role in supporting global security and in fighting money laundering and terrorism financing.

Dubai Police stated that the success of Operation“Haris” reflects the UAE's commitment to working closely with law enforcement agencies worldwide. It also supports international efforts to dismantle cross-border criminal networks, in line with the country's vision of promoting security, stability, and the rule of law at both regional and global levels.

Security cooperation between Dubai Police and the Spanish authorities has reached an advanced level, reflecting the strength of their partnership in tackling organised crime. Through information exchange in 26 cases, both sides have been able to track the movements of cross-border criminal groups and improve the effectiveness of joint operations.

This cooperation has resulted in 29 arrests of suspects internationally wanted by Spain, along with four successful handover operations. These achievements highlight the effectiveness of continuous coordination and a shared commitment to upholding the law and supporting an international justice system.