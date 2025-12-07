Abu Dhabi F1 GP: Lando Norris Cries Tears Of Joy After Winning World Title

British driver Lando Norris of McLaren won his maiden F1 driver's world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

In a thrilling season finale, Norris did just enough, finishing third to become the 11th British driver to win the world championship.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the race in Abu Dhabi, but was unable to prevent his British rival from capturing the title.

Australia's Oscar Piastri, Norris' teammate and the third title contender, finished second under the Yas Marina floodlights.

Having captivated the F1 fans throughout the season, eventually ending four-time world champion Verstappen's hopes of equalling Michael Schumacher's record of five consecutive driver's titles, Norris cried tears of joy after the sky was lit up by fireworks to celebrate the newest world champion.

"Thank you guys, you made a kid's dream come true. I love you guys. I love you mum, I love you dad," Norris said on the McLaren team radio.

Going into the final race of the season, Norris was the strongest contender with a 12-point lead over Verstappen, who was four-point ahead of third-placed Piastri in what was a dramatic battle for the big prize.

Needing only a podium finish to clinch the title, Norris delivered a tactical masterclass as he never looked in danger of losing his grip.

Verstappen, starting from the pole position, was unstoppable, doing everything that was under his control to win his fifth race in Abu Dhabi in six years.

Out of the title contention for long periods of time in the season due to his inconsistent form, the Red Bull driver staged a stirring fightback, winning back-to-back titles in Las Vegas and Qatar before arriving in Abu Dhabi.

The 28-year-old ended up winning his third straight race on Sunday, but Norris reaped the rewards for better consistency in a season which saw him collect 423 points, 18 podium finishes and seven wins.

Perhaps, even bigger than the trophy was the warm emotional hug Norris received from his Belgian mother, Cisca, who was unable to hold back the tears at the end of the race.

For a man who showed a steely resolve in the make-or-break race for the title on Sunday, Norris broke down in tears.

"I haven't cried in awhile. I didn't think I would cry but I did," he said.

"I want to thank my mum, my dad, they've supported me since the beginning.

"It feels amazing, I know now what Max feels like a little bit. I want to congratulate both Max and Oscar, I've enjoyed it, it's been a long year!"

It was an unforgettable season for McLaren, who had already secured their second straight constructors' title last month in Singapore.

"That was exciting, a little too exciting, awesome," said Zak Brown, the team CEO.

"What an effort, Lando and Oscar, what a fantastic season!"

Norris maiden title came more than 50 years after Emerson Fittipaldi earned McLaren's their first driver's world championship 1974.

The Bristol-born driver now joins James Hunt, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mikka Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton in the pantheon of world championship-winning McLaren stars.

But thousands of McLaren fans who poured into the Yas Marina Circuit faced an anxious wait until the last lap as Norris battled for a podium finish.

Norris, though, remained calm on a track where Verstappen had famously beaten Hamilton on the last lap in 2021 to win the first of his four world titles.

"As we've seen many times, anything can happen. So I just kept pushing. I wanted to fight to the end. Verstappen and Piastri certainly did not make my life easy this year. But I am happy," Norris said.

"It has been a long journey with McLaren, I've been with them for nine years.

"For me to bring something back to them, I feel like I did my part for the team this year, so I'm proud of myself."