India's DGCA Grants 24-Hour Extension To Indigo To Reply To Show-Cause Notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India (DGCA) has granted a one-time 24-hour extension to Indigo to respond to the show-cause notice, issued earlier on December 6, 2025.

The deadline now stands at 8pm IST on December 8, 2025. The DGCA has said that no further extensions will be permitted. It also said that failure to submit a comprehensive reply within the deadline would result in the DGCA proceeding ex-parte, according to Reuters.

The DGCA had earlier issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo's chief executive officer Pieter Elbers holding the airline accountable for large-scale operational disruptions and pointing to "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management," according to ANI.

The notice demands that the CEO provide an explanation for the disruptions following a week of widespread cancellations and delays that have left thousands of passengers stranded across India.