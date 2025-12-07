Meet Sunaina Yella, Indian Actress Dating UAE Influencer Khalid Al Ameri

Indian actress Sunaina Yella has recently grabbed headlines after UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirmed their relationship through a heartfelt birthday post featuring a mirror selfie.

Khalid Al Ameri's social media post has not only brought her into the spotlight among UAE audiences but also sparked curiosity about her career and personal life. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed offers subtle clues about her relationship.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

Recent stories and posts have hinted at a close connection with the popular UAE content creator. The speculation reached new heights after Khalid shared a mirror selfie of the two holding hands - a post that instantly confirmed their relationship status and set social media abuzz.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Known for her work in 'Kadhalil', 'Vizhunthen', 'Neerparavai' and 'Samar', Sunaina has steadily built a reputation in the entertainment industry for her versatility and natural screen presence, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan base across the Tamil and Telugu industries.

Rumours began nearly a year ago

Speculation about their relationship did not start with the birthday post. It dates back to June 2024, when Sunaina shared a photo of herself holding someone's hand. This image received attention when Khalid liked it, and Sunaina subsequently liked his post featuring two ring-wearing hands with the caption "Alhamdulilah". Some observers viewed both posts as statements.

As speculation grew, Sunaina briefly addressed it:“Hi, I've seen some articles about my last post and wanted to clarify that I am indeed happily engaged. Thank you for all the wonderful messages; it means so much.”

Further posts followed on February 8, 2025, when Sunaina shared a picture of Indian chaat and reposted a high-tea moment. Khalid mirrored her posts with identical images, all captured in Dubai, with one reportedly taken by him. These simultaneous posts sparked heightened public interest, with the 42-year-old influencer responding to Sunaina's uploads using emojis and GIFs.

Sunaina's acting career

The 36-year-old made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film 'Kumar vs Kumari' and stepped into Tamil cinema with 'Kadhalil Vizhunthen' in 2008 opposite Nakul. Over the years, she has built an impressive portfolio of 25 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, earning critical acclaim for her nuanced performances. Her role in 'Neerparavai' (2012) even secured her a Filmfare nomination for Best Actress – Tamil.

Beyond films, Sunainaa has embraced digital platforms, appearing in web series like 'Nila Nila Odi Vaa' (2018) and 'Chadarangam' (2020), and most recently in Amazon Prime Video's 'Inspector Rishi' (2024).

Known for her versatility, she has portrayed everything from romantic leads to intense dramatic roles, and her comeback in Telugu cinema with 'Raja Raja Chora' (2021) was widely appreciated.

Sunainaa is also known for her grounded personality, love for fitness, and passion for photography and travel, which she often shares with fans on social media.