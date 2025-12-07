Yasalam After-Race Concerts 2025: Katy Perry To Perform In Abu Dhabi

Are you ready to Roar with the one and only Katy Perry? The pop star is coming to the UAE and will be performing as part of Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park on December 7, 2025. The show is a part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 weekend.

Perry's performances are expected to include the hits Firework, Roar, Dark Horse, and Teenage Dream.

Commenting on the announcement, David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of Ethara, said,“In its 17th year, Yasalam is a world-class entertainment spectacle which we take great care in curating to provide thrilling content for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fans. We are delighted that the first act we can announce in our 2025 After-Race Concerts line-up is global pop icon Katy Perry – her energy and electrifying performances will reflect the excitement of the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.”

Since her Capitol Records debut in 2008, Perry has sold over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks worldwide, amassing over 115 billion cumulative streams.

This year, Perry will embark on a world tour; Abu Dhabi will be a stopover on this route.

Yasalam presented by e& is known for its standout programming. Other artists who have performed in after-race concerts include Muse, Teddy Swims, Peggy Gou, Afterlife, Eminem and Maroon 5.