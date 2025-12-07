Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Metallica Rocks Etihad Park In Electrifying After-Race Show

Heavy metal legends Metallica took over Etihad Park on Saturday night (December 6) as they headlined the Emirates NBD After-Race Concert, delivering an electrifying performance that shook the venue and thrilled thousands of fans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers powered through a high-energy set filled with their signature sound - thundering riffs, soaring solos, and an unmistakeable stage presence that kept the crowd fully locked in. Their show added major momentum to the four-night concert series - a staple of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entertainment lineup.

As the stage lit up for their entrance, Metallica opened with Creeping Death, kicking off a setlist that featured The Memory Remains, One, and the crowd-favourite Nothing Else Matters. They closed the night with Enter Sandman, sending fans into a frenzy of jumping, head-banging, and sing-alongs after a full day of on- and off-track excitement at Yas Marina Circuit.

This performance marked Metallica's return to the Yasalam presented by e& programme, more than a decade after they last headlined the after-race concert in 2013.

The four-night series wraps up on Sunday (December 7) with global pop star Katy Perry set to deliver the final show of the F1 season finale.

Now in its 17th edition, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to be one of the most anticipated stops on the F1 calendar. Since debuting at Yas Marina Circuit in 2009 - and serving as the season finale since 2014 - the race has become famous for its unique day-to-night format and world-class motorsport action.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix welcomed a record 192,000 fans in 2024, solidifying its status as a must-attend event offering unforgettable experiences both on and off track.

This year's Grand Prix runs from Thursday (December 4) to Sunday (December 7).