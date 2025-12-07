Bahraini Rapper Flipperachi's Track Featured In 'Dhurandhar', Turns Popular Online

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has experienced an upsurge in popularity in India after one his tracks, FA9LA, featured in the recently released Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar.

The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun and directed by Aditya Dhar, features the track at a crucial plot point involving Khanna.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

Ranveer, who plays the protagonist in the movie that released on December 5, posted a clip of the movie on Instagram, with the track playing in the background. "So here's 'THAT' track from the movie 😉🎶....... FLIPPERACHI," he captioned the post.

Flipperachi, who's real name is Hussam Aseem, is one of the Arab region's leading Khaleeji hip hop artistes. He is also widely known for his collaborations with artistes from around the world.

The winner of Bahraini Artist of the Year award in 2024, some of Flipperachi's biggest hits include Ee Laa, Shino AlKalam Hatha, Shoofha and Nayda. Other popular tracks include Akuma Yaw and Hayalla Min Yana.

The track Fa9la has over 7 million views on YouTube as on date. It was a social media sensation in Sri Lanka as well for its catchy music.

He's worked with many international names, including The Game and Shaggy. Recently he collaborated with the American basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal to create a soundtrack for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Dhurandhar, according to box office trackers, collected Rs 28.60 crore (Dh11.67 million approximately) at the Indian box office on its opening day, according to Indian media reports. The big-budget spy drama witnessed high footfalls in urban and rural centres alike.

The movie's second instalment will release in theatres on March 19, 2026. The makers shared the news in the end credits of the first part.

Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with its music composed by Shashwat Sachdev.