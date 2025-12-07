Regional Stability Is Integral To Qatar's Security, Gaza Ceasefire Remains Incomplete Without West Bank - Prime Minister

/General/Qatar

Doha, December 06 (QNA) - HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed that Qatar is committed to the stability of the region, seeing it as an essential component of its own national security. He cautioned, however, that Qatar does not aspire to project power through military means, but rather through diplomacy, investment, and strategic partnerships - an approach he described as Qatar's defining contribution in this field in a session titled "Mediation in a Fragmented World" during the Doha Forum 2025, His Excellency noted that Qatar works to resolve conflicts through mediation in an increasingly fractured international landscape. He stressed that Qatar consistently seeks to keep channels of communication open with all parties and refrains from taking sides, because without such openness, no dispute can be meaningfully resolved. He added that all progress achieved by Qatar in this sphere since 2013 has stemmed from its engagement with every stakeholder Excellency explained that mediation inherently involves stepping in to help resolve disputes between two parties or among several states - something he described as natural practice in international relations. He lamented, however, that divisions within the region often arise among states and factions alike, and for that reason Qatar keeps its lines of communication active with all sides to find solutions acceptable to everyone - an approach that has repeatedly proven effective over the years to a question, he pointed to Qatar's success in mediating between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan, noting that Doha facilitated the talks and invested sustained, long-term efforts spanning more than seven years to help achieve the desired outcome and move both sides towards peace Excellency also underscored that Qatar's achievements from 2023 onward in efforts related to peace in Gaza - culminating in the 2025 peace agreement - were made possible only because it engaged with every relevant actor. Despite this, he noted, Qatar continues to face politically motivated criticism for hosting Hamas. He reiterated that Qatar does not support any particular side, but rather provides a neutral platform to keep dialogue going so that negotiations can produce constructive outcomes that alleviate human suffering a related context, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani explained that each conflict has its own unique dynamics; therefore, mediation between the United States and Afghanistan cannot be equated with mediation between Israel and Hamas. He emphasized that a major challenge in the latter case was that the United States, as one of the mediators, initially engaged only with the Israeli side. Once Washington began speaking with both sides, he said, this shift enabled meaningful progress toward securing the Gaza ceasefire. He added that the ceasefire cannot be regarded as fully in effect unless Israeli forces withdraw entirely, stability is restored in Gaza, and people can move in and out of the territory without obstruction Excellency stressed that the conflict extends beyond Gaza and encompasses the West Bank as well as the Palestinian people's aspirations for statehood. He expressed hope that the Israeli government will cooperate toward realizing these aspirations."We are at a decisive moment with respect to the Gaza ceasefire," he observed, noting that mediators are currently working together on the second phase of the agreement, which he described as another interim step. He added that Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, and the United States are jointly shaping the trajectory of this next phase Excellency underscored the importance of addressing the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - an endeavor that must go beyond ending the catastrophe in Gaza to include the situation in the West Bank and the fulfillment of Palestinian national aspirations. He voiced hope that cooperation with the US administration would ultimately make this vision attainable, while acknowledging that the road ahead is difficult. He cautioned that significant challenges and political attacks lie ahead, but stressed Qatar's determination to press forward until a durable solution is secured - one that ensures justice for both peoples, both within the ceasefire framework and in the broader 20-point plan continued by noting that the experience of the past two years has made one reality unmistakable: without accountability and enforcement, conditions on the ground remain unchanged, leaving societies vulnerable to extremist agendas - precisely the outcome Qatar and its partners seek to prevent. He added that the collective efforts invested in reaching the ceasefire were essential not only to conclude the first phase but also to lay the foundations for stability in the second phase, while the third phase must ultimately establish a Palestinian state Excellency warned that should extremist agendas prevail over the concerted efforts of the international community, it would signal a structural failure in the very framework through which global actors are attempting to resolve the conflict. He expressed his belief that the United States has a central role to play, bearing responsibility for ensuring compliance and guiding the process onto the right track response to a question, His Excellency emphasized the importance of building negotiations on the basis of shared interests among the parties to the conflict, as this is essential for achieving peace and stability. He also highlighted the key role of economic diplomacy in fostering prosperity and economic growth alongside political progress.