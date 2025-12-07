403
Al-Misnad Meets Azerbaijan Official
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Saturday with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025.
The meeting dealt with bilateral co-operation and the means to enhance it, in addition to several issues of joint interest.Doha Forum 2025 Hikmet Hajiyev
