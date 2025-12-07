403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Special Envoy Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Roundtable On Somalia State-Building
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With the participation of President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab took part in a roundtable titled "State-building in Somalia: Coordinated Strategies to Sustain Progress,” held on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025 session discussed coordinated strategies for sustaining progress in Somalia.Somalia Qatar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment