Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Labor Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ghana

Minister Of Labor Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ghana


2025-12-07 02:11:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Labor Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met on Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa meeting explored ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation, particularly in the labor sector.

Qatar Ghana

MENAFN07122025000067011011ID1110448725



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search