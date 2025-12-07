Asia Shifts Global Funding Away From Dollar-Denominated Debt

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Asia Pacific borrowers have significantly increased euro-denominated bond issuance this year, signalling a notable shift away from reliance on the US dollar as a financing standard. According to data compiled this year, euro-denominated issuance accounted for a record 23 per cent of all hard-currency bonds from Asia Pacific borrowers - up six percentage points compared with 2024. The total volume of euro-note sales by corporations and governments in the region soared to €86.4 billion, a 75 per cent jump over 2024 figures.

This trend reflects growing unease among Asian issuers about dollar exposure amid rising protectionism and trade tensions, especially given the tariffs introduced by the administration of Donald Trump. Market participants say the shift forms part of a wider strategy to diversify funding sources and reduce vulnerability to US-driven trade and macroeconomic shocks.

Issuers from a broad spread of Asian economies - ranging from fast-growing Southeast Asian nations to major corporates in Northeast Asia - appear drawn to European debt markets for several reasons. Euro-denominated bonds often carry lower refinancing costs and more favourable terms than dollar bonds now, as rising US interest rates make dollar-based borrowing more expensive. Regional central banks and corporations have interpreted this as an opportune moment to reduce their dollar footprints and tap deeper European capital pools.

Besides cost advantages, the shift offers strategic currency and interest-rate hedging benefits. By locking in euros, issuers better align their debt liabilities with revenues or expenditures denominated in euros - an advantage especially relevant for companies with export or investment ties to Europe. Observers note this realignment may offer a hedge against future dollar volatility and tighter capital flows from the United States.

Financial-market analysts point out that the shift also underlines a gradual weakening of the dollar's dominance in global capital raising. For decades, US dollar bonds had been the default for international financing, thanks to deep, liquid markets and a well-established investor base. The growing traction of euro-denominated debt among Asian issuers suggests that the dollar's monopoly is being challenged - a change with implications for global capital markets and currency dynamics.

At the same time, local-currency bond markets in Asian economies remain robust. The Asian Development Bank reports that local-currency bond issuance across emerging East Asia has strengthened, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions and continued investor appetite. This parallel expansion of hard-currency euro bonds and local-currency bonds reflects a diversified debt-management strategy by governments and corporations alike.

Finance experts caution, however, that this shift brings new risks. Issuers in euro debt now expose themselves to euro-zone monetary conditions and interest-rate risk - volatility that may arise from inflation or policy adjustments in Europe. Additionally, exchange-rate exposure emerges if revenue streams remain dollar-linked while debt is euro-denominated.

